Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,540 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,610,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,238,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,986 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,901,281 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,831,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,118,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,891,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,632,900,000 after acquiring an additional 209,152 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock worth $10,291,303 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,846,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.45 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.64. The firm has a market cap of $101.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

