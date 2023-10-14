Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $13.58 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252,257 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481,759 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.51, for a total value of $3,097,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,615,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,304 shares of company stock valued at $142,849,894. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $199.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.40. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

