Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust increased its position in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 2,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.81. 2,693,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

