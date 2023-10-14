Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,143,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 636,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $70,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 64,265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.3% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 8,784,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,215. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.24 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.28.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.