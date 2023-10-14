Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,200.71.

BKNG stock traded down $98.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,950.08. The stock had a trading volume of 273,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,839.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,667.25 and a twelve month high of $3,251.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $19.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,641.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

