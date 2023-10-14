Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $405,248,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.23.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total value of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $5.52 on Friday, hitting $355.68. 6,316,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,896. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.36. The stock has a market cap of $157.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

