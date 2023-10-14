Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,487 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 749.5% during the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $22.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $883.18. 2,833,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,130. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $426.41 and a fifty-two week high of $925.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $853.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $791.14. The company has a market cap of $364.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

