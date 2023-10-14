Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:NOW traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $549.66. The stock had a trading volume of 777,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,683. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 79.20, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.90 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $566.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.