Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Progressive by 97,906.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,104,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,255,530,000 after buying an additional 371,725,263 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $840,885,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $802,968,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 33.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progressive by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,481,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $155.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,936. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

