Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,151 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value makes up about 20.7% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $30,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONV. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 392.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Performance

VONV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 532,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,080. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1-year low of $60.43 and a 1-year high of $72.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.