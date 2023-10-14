Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Cut by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSV traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 1,917,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.75. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

