Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,607.7% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.37. The company had a trading volume of 458,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,553. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.58 and its 200-day moving average is $161.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

