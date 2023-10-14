Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $396.42. 3,772,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,850,922. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.02 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15. The company has a market capitalization of $317.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.49.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

