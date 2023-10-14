Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.97. 169,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,248. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.97. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $118.81 and a 1-year high of $160.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.