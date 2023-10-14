Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.58.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $215.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.82. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

