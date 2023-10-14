Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.56.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.89.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $995,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,445.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $873,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,512,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,040,839.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Auster sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $995,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,445.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,525 shares of company stock worth $8,684,607. Insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909,854 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 57.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,832,000 after buying an additional 1,177,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,205,000 after buying an additional 1,120,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 48.3% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,537,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,416,000 after buying an additional 500,571 shares during the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

