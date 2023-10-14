Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stake Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,280,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,410 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Veradigm by 25.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 160.6% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 73,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45,256 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in Veradigm by 32.9% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 950,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Veradigm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Veradigm by 144.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.51 on Friday. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MDRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

