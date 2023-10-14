Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.8% of Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. 24,541,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,830,871. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.20%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

