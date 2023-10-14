Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0749 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Institutional Trading of Vermilion Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 154,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.