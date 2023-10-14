Versarien (OTC:VRSRF) Stock Price Up 3,900%

Versarien plc (OTC:VRSRF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3,900% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 4,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 7,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

Versarien Trading Down 55.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Versarien Company Profile

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

