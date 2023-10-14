Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $417.50

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 417.50 ($5.11) and traded as low as GBX 413.80 ($5.06). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 413.80 ($5.06), with a volume of 475,911 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 475 ($5.81) to GBX 430 ($5.26) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Vesuvius Stock Performance

Vesuvius Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 673.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 417.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Vesuvius’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,833.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Patrick André purchased 5,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.48) per share, with a total value of £24,209.92 ($29,632.71). 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

Featured Articles

