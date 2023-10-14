Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.92.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $15.44 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $48.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 86.50%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy A. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $343,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,167.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after buying an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,199,000 after buying an additional 1,216,094 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,887,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,449,000 after buying an additional 1,036,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 847,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

