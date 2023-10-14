Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $88.22 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 983,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 310,135 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $88,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $97,987,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.44 and its 200-day moving average is $92.67. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

