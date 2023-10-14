Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 63,738 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,738 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $102,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 600.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGRC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total value of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $44,113.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,354.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $102.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.29 and its 200 day moving average is $94.81. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $83.15 and a 52-week high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

