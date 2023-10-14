Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIPS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vipshop by 1,098.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 188,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 172,835 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $508,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 232.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,666,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,301,000 after buying an additional 1,165,773 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.3% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 3,068,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 539,748 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIPS. HSBC boosted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,625. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average of $15.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.59. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The technology company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $26.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.86 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

