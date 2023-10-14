Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Update

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,407,900 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,957,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

