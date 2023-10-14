Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 37,717 Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $42,000. 27.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAC opened at $8.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAC. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

