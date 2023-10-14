Virtu Financial LLC Has $718,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Valmont Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Valmont Industries stock opened at $229.90 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $228.13 and a 1-year high of $353.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.26. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.63%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

