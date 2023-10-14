Virtu Financial LLC Has $831,000 Stake in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GHIX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,485,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 742.7% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,264,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,092 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 1,909.5% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 846,934 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 83.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after purchasing an additional 627,318 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 112.2% during the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,061,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 561,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

