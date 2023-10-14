Virtu Financial LLC Invests $747,000 in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 94,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NU by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its holdings in NU by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 910,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,141 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.50 and a beta of 1.12.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

