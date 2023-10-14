Virtu Financial LLC Invests $837,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $37,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.11. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.82% and a negative net margin of 5,704.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Wedbush lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $311.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

