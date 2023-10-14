Virtu Financial LLC Invests $840,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 65,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 6.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in StoneCo by 22.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in StoneCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 235,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

StoneCo Stock Up 1.0 %

StoneCo stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

