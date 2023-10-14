Virtu Financial LLC Invests $867,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $897,507.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,606 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,671.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $897,507.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,302,016.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,932 shares of company stock valued at $5,437,784. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HOOD. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

