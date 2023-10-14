Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $852,000 Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock opened at $164.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $306.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.14.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.33.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

