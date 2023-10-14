Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $32,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 632,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after acquiring an additional 24,561 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,057,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 648,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,463,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 29,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 648,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,463,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 733,428 shares of company stock worth $22,783,280 over the last ninety days. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.24.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.28.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

