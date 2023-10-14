Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACIW. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,094,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,505,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,083,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,246,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14.

Insider Activity at ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $79,551.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACIW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

