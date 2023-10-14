Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $1,320,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $108.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.75 and a 12-month high of $147.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.33.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

