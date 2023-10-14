Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 21,655 CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Separately, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CAVA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CAVA Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64. CAVA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $172.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

