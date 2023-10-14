Virtu Financial LLC Sells 12,069 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,069 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

D.R. Horton stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $1.08. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 7.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $139.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

