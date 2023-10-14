Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $27.73 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

