Virtu Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF during the first quarter worth $413,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PPLT opened at $81.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $104.67.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

