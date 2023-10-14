Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.95

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.95 and traded as low as $11.17. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 143,342 shares traded.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 759,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after acquiring an additional 52,461 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after acquiring an additional 47,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

