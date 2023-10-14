Volution Group (LON:FAN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $367.30

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.30 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 388 ($4.75). Volution Group shares last traded at GBX 379.80 ($4.65), with a volume of 877,613 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FAN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.12) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Volution Group Stock Performance

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 366.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 394.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £741.13 million, a PE ratio of 1,974.74 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,210.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 379 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £867,303.60 ($1,061,571.11). 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Volution Group Company Profile



Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical ventilation with heat recovery (MVHR) and centralized mechanical extract ventilation (MEV) systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

