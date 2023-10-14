Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 115.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA opened at $65.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.15. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $78.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.09 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.