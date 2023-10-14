Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Vulcan Materials worth $28,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 98,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,151 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,963,000 after acquiring an additional 140,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,451,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,594,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

VMC stock opened at $209.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $148.01 and a twelve month high of $229.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

