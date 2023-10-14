Vulcan Materials to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Vulcan Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Vulcan Materials has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vulcan Materials to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $209.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $148.01 and a 12-month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VMC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

