Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2023

Shares of Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several research analysts have commented on WBX shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Wallbox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen downgraded Wallbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wallbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WBX

Wallbox Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WBX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,279,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. 12.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wallbox

(Get Free Report

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.