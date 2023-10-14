Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Reaches New 52-Week High at $337.00

Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 337 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 322 ($3.94), with a volume of 251185 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322.50 ($3.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Warpaint London alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Warpaint London

Warpaint London Price Performance

Warpaint London Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,954.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 300.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 6,363.64%.

About Warpaint London

(Get Free Report)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warpaint London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warpaint London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.