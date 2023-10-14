Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.7% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $11,617,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $48.22 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $379.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is 3.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

