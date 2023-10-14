WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 57,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ES. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $53.10 and a 1-year high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

